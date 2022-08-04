 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alleged speed racer charged with murder of Arvin woman, 19, bound for trial

A Kern County Superior Court judge held a Bakersfield man to answer to four charges, including second-degree murder and speed racing, Thursday in connection to a February collision that killed a 19-year-old Arvin woman in southwest Bakersfield.

Iqbal Singh was involved in a three-vehicle collision that left Bianca Flores dead, and a pregnant woman in another car injured, police said. Singh was held to answer Thursday to second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, assault with deadly force and engaging in an illegal speed contest by Kern County Superior Court Judge John Somers.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases