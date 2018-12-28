The suspected killer of a Stanislaus police officer was captured in Bakersfield earlier today, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson.
Although the Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment on the arrest, Sheriff Donny Youngblood will hold a press conference today.
The suspect is identified as Gustavo Perez Arriaga. Christianson says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.
The sheriff says Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.
In a tweet Thursday, President Donald Trump referred to the death of Singh in ended with the demand: "Build the wall!"
Christians told reporters Friday that if the suspect had been deported for previous DUI arrests, Singh would still be alive.
Christianson blamed California's sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Gustavo Perez Arriaga to federal immigration officials.
He spoke at the news conference about making laws stricter as the Singh's brother wept beside him.
He says Perez Arriaga's brother and co-worker also have been arrested for misleading investigators.
Singh, 33, a corporal at NPD was shot and killed Wednesday after reportedly pulling over a suspected driver under the influence.
A manhunt followed for the man, which captured the attention of the country after it was reported the man was in the country illegally.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You're every bit as disgusting as a bad cop.
" . . . the man was in the country illegally. "
----------
"A traffic stop . . . "?
------------
No 'race or brutality' . . . ?
----------
The " NEW NORMAL" . . . ?
------------
And actually endorsed and encouraged by some . . . in the larger surrounds of our Bakersfield Community . . . ?
-----------
Wonder if "aiding and abetting" . . uh . . .well . . .you know . . . !
------------
Semper Fortis . . . !
Sanctuary state...thanks former Governor Brown.
Lock this dude in a cell with Jerry Brown and Nancy Poloci and toss the key into the Kern River after shredding it.
