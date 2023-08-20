Local perspectives on crime and punishment may be headed for another clash with state law as a Bakersfield woman sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in a notorious killing 22 years ago stands to be re-sentenced under a 2018 law allowing accomplices in murder cases to apply for leniency.

Susan Diane Clevenger was found guilty in 2001 of working with her boyfriend, Keith Bryan Shell, in a botched attempt to kidnap her boss, Bradley St. Clair, who was strangled to death during the intrusion after hours at his family's Wible Road real estate office.