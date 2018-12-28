The suspect in the fatal shooting of Newman Police Department officer Ronil Singh has been arrested in Bakersfield, according to multiple news reports and social media posts.
Although the Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment, Sheriff Donny Youngblood will hold a press conference today regarding the death of Singh.
Amy Bublak, the mayor of Turlock, a town close to Newman in Stanislaus County, posted to Facebook that the fugitive wanted in connection with Singh has been arrested in Bakersfield.
Ted Howze, a candidate for the 10th Congressional District also posted on Facebook, saying the arrest has been made in Bakersfield.
Singh, 33, a corporal at NPD was shot and killed Wednesday after reportedly pulling over a suspected driver under the influence.
A manhunt followed for the man, which captured the attention of the country after it was reported the man was in the country illegally.
Sanctuary state...thanks former Governor Brown.
