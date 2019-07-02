The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking occurred in a parking lot Monday morning.
At about 9:35 a.m., BPD responded to 3200 Stine road for a carjacking. Officers learned a suspect armed with a handgun had robbed a man of his car.
The car was later located in the 100 block of Bryan street. Two suspects were attempting to drive the car, but officers detained them. Police found a .40 caliber handgun inside the car. Officers determined both suspects were teenagers.
One suspect was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons violations. The other was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons violations. Both teenagers were brought to Juvenile Hall.
BPD executed a search warrant at a home on Bryant street. Officers recovered two AR-15 assault rifles and a stolen handgun.
Alfonso Gomez, 19, was arrested at the home on suspicion of weapons-related violations and possession of stolen property. Gomez was later taken to the Kern County Jail.
BPD is asking anyone with information to call 327-7111.
