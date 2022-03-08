Allegations over inappropriate conduct further divide Delano City Council

By SAM MORGEN
The question of whether a Delano City Council member attempted to interfere with the discipline of a city employee has polarized the community. Still, the City Council on Monday delayed taking action to discuss the matter in closed session at a later date.
Vague allegations surrounding Councilwoman Veronica Vasquez and an unnamed Delano Police Department officer have permeated through the community for months. The issue has further challenged the council, which a Kern County grand jury recently described as being deeply divided between progressives and moderates.
On Monday, the council was set to vote on hiring an outside attorney or investigative agency to look into the allegations against Vasquez. But the council tabled the vote to hold a discussion in closed session over the potential liability of releasing documents related to the allegations that are protected under attorney-client privilege.
The allegations were first publicly brought before the council in December by resident Mike Gutierrez. At the time, Gutierrez said a report circulating in the community alleged one of the council members was directly involved in activity that caused a city employee to receive a written reprimand.
That council member, who was later identified as Vasquez, allegedly directed City Manager Maribel Reyna to remove the reprimand from the employee’s personnel file, according to Gutierrez.
When Reyna apparently refused to do so, Gutierrez said Vasquez challenged her qualifications.
Neither Gutierrez nor Reyna responded to a request for comment.
Vasquez said in a text to The Californian she would like to speak about the situation but could not because she had been advised by counsel not to discuss it.
“More importantly, my focus is on the city of Delano and serving my constituents,” she added.
According to a presentation by Councilman Joe Alindajao, the documents in question came to light after Gutierrez made a public records request in December for communication between Vasquez and several city officials. Some of the emails are protected under attorney-client privilege, which the city will discuss at a future meeting.
“As a sitting City Council member, it is important for us to look into and consider what is being said,” Alindajao said during the meeting. “I am proud to be doing what I’m doing tonight because I think it promotes transparency and accountability in the community.”
But others in the community have said the threat of the investigation is only serving to distract the council from other pressing issues and threaten the reputation of Vasquez.
“(Vasquez) has three years on that council. She was elected by the voters. They are just trying to tarnish her because she is there to work for the community,” said Delano community advocate Yolanda Chacon-Serna. “It all started because of someone’s fake gossip.”
At the end of the meeting, which lasted longer than four hours, the council voted 3-1, with Councilman Sal Solorio-Ruiz dissenting and Vasquez abstaining, to table the matter. They appeared no closer to resolving the issue than when they’d begun.
“I just feel that right now we’re at a point where it’s highly escalated,” said Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, “and we are going to make people take uncomfortable approaches or uncomfortable stances.”