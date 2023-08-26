cafeteria

Lead nutrition services worker Staci Hurd prepares cheeseburgers before the lunch rush at Bakersfield High School in 2019.

The Kern High School District is providing free breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2023-24 school year.

It's all part of the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs, meant to help reduce problems related to hunger, a KHSD news release said.

