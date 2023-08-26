The Kern High School District is providing free breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2023-24 school year.
It's all part of the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs, meant to help reduce problems related to hunger, a KHSD news release said.
Even though all students can have free meals regardless of family income, KHSD is asking parents to fill out either a Meal Application or an Alternative Income Form, depending on the student’s school. Go to https://bit.ly/2PcD8yx or kernhigh.org.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office previously said all 46 school districts in the county are providing free meals this school year, but filling out such forms helps districts receive other state and federal nutrition funds that otherwise might not be available.