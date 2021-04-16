Algal blooms observed at Lake Isabella

Active algal blooms have been observed at Lake Isabella and the Kern County Public Health Services Department is urging boaters, dog owners and other individuals to exercise caution.
The Health Department recently sampled water from nine locations at Lake Isabella. Four of those locations — Camp Nine South, French Gulch, Campground E and Old Isabella Road — indicated the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae, known as cyanotoxin.
Public Health has placed those areas at the cautionary level, the lowest of three advisory levels. Signage has been posted advising people to use caution and stay away from algae and scum.
On other area, Paradise Cove, has been placed at the second highest level, the warning level. People are advised to avoid swimming in the area.
According to Public Health, cyanobacteria are capable of producing toxins that have the potential to harm people, pets wildlife and livestock. The department says dogs and children are most likely to be impacted, due to their smaller body sized and increased potential to ingest water and stay in the water for long periods.
Exposure to cyanobacteria and its toxins can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold or flu-like symptoms.
The Health Department advises anyone who has come into contact with algae and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical treatment immediately.
For more information, visit, kernpublichealth.com/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue-green-algae/.