Alfalfa the color of money

Alfalfa is turning up green lately for local farmers with the land and water to support it.
Prices have surged for Kern County's eighth highest-grossing crop, thanks to a commodity shortage brought on by strong demand in China and bad weather earlier this year in Brazil.
That's not necessarily good for local ranchers and dairies facing abnormally high feed costs, but it's a boon for alfalfa growers after a decade of declining acreage dedicated to the crop in Kern. U.S. alfalfa prices trended higher through spring and are keeping well above the crop's five-year average.
But even those able to capitalize by planting more of it are having a tough time. Alfalfa happens to be one of the most water-intensive crops grown locally, and so it has been difficult to irrigate during drought, not to mention state restrictions on the use of local groundwater.