'Alex Day' declared in honor of Adventist Health Bakersfield employee who died too soon

The cath lab team at Adventist Health Bakersfield lifted up the cuffs of their institutional green scrub pants Tuesday to reveal socks in a rainbow of colors — almost all in fanciful argyle prints.
Colorful argyle may not be the standard uniform for a tight-knit group of medical professionals, but Tuesday was special. It was dubbed "Alex Day,” in memory of their beloved Alex Pamintuan, the administrative director of the Cardiac Services department who died last spring, leaving a void at the hospital.
"Alex was ... a driving force for the project that led to this new biplane technology coming to Adventist Health Bakersfield," hospital spokeswoman Teresa Adamo said, referring to the Artis Q biplane system, imaging technology unveiled Tuesday that creates highly detailed images of the body's soft tissue, essentially creating a roadmap in the heart and brain for cardiologists and neurologists to explore and repair.
The cath — short for catheterization — lab team was also photographed wearing matching jackets Pamintuan had arranged to have made. He had planned to present them personally to each team member, but had passed before the day arrived.
"The argyle socks being worn today by the team are in honor of Alex, who was well known for being a snazzy dresser — right down to his fancy socks," Adamo said in an email.
Dr. Viral Mehta, who specializes in interventional cardiology at Adventist Health Bakersfield, used the new advanced biplane system with a patient Tuesday. He credited Pamintuan and his irrepressible optimism for helping to bring the project to completion.
"We were very blessed to have had Alex," Mehta said. "God had different plans for him and we no longer have Alex physically with us … but all of this without Alex would not have been possible.
"Even in these challenging times, he had a vision. He articulated that vision and fought for that vision," Mehta said. "We had setbacks, as all projects of this magnitude have, but Alex had unwavering faith that this would always happen. He had this aura around him of amazing enthusiasm, positivity, hope and optimism — he really stood out.
"We miss him dearly, but we feel Alex's energy with us and the positive energy of what is coming with this project is just beginning."