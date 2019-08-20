The first 100 customers at the grand opening of ALDI in Delano will have a chance at a golden ticket giveaway.
The grocery store will open its doors on Sep. 5 at 8:30 a.m. at 490 Woollomes Ave., according to a press release.
The grand opening will give shoppers a chance to win free produce for a year, sample exclusive brand products, and enter ALDI's reusable eco-friendly bag giveaway, according the press release.
The Delano store is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by 2022, according to the press release.
