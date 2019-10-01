Monopoly promotions held by Albertsons, Safeway and Vons have landed the grocery chains in figurative jail, without the opportunity to pass go.
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced on Tuesday the three companies have agreed to pay $600,000 for violations related to the popular Monopoly promotion that took place in 2018.
State law prohibits the giving away of premiums, gifts or free goods in connection with the sale or marketing of alcoholic beverages, according to a press release sent out by the department.
The department said the violations arose when the Monopoly promotion advertised certain beer brands produced by MillerCoors as part of the game and customers received additional chances to win prizes if they purchased alcoholic products.
The companies must pay $300,000 in 30 days while the remaining $300,000 stayed on the condition that none of the companies engage in similar conduct during the next two years, according to the department.
“Today’s action reinforces ABC’s commitment to regulate a fair and healthy marketplace where all licensees play by the same rules,” ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith said in a news release. “This particular violation gave these retailers a competitive advantage by offering consumers a gift or premium for purchasing alcoholic beverage products.”
