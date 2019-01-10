Akal Market on 329 Roberts Lane has closed down due to rodent infestation, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
Large amounts of rodent droppings were observed throughout the facility, the report said.
Rodent droppings were also observed on sticky traps next to the ice machine, but the facility continued to sell food and beverages, according to the report.
In addition, a build-up of debris was observed next to the ice machine, along walls and flooring in the restroom, according to the report.
The market also had insecure piping in the water heater closet that was causing liquid to leak onto the floor, the report said.
(1) comment
Oildale taken over by rodents or Muslims?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.