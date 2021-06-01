AIS Cancer Center to host survivors celebration

The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center will host a celebration in honor of all cancer survivors from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the center, 2620 Chester Ave.
The first Sunday in June is National Cancer Survivors Day, and AIS Cancer Center is marking it a few days early. It is meant to "demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality," according to a news release.
All cancer survivors are welcome, regardless of where they were treated. Participants are asked to wear a mask. Boxed brunches will be provided. Those who can't make it in person can watch live on the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center Facebook page.