The AIS Cancer Center will host its annual holiday party for patients and survivors on Monday.
The holiday party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2620 Chester Ave.
Guests will be entertained by Kern Community Orchestra. The president of Advanced Industrial Services, Leslie Knox, will host the holiday party.
It is free and open to the public. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 661-637-8321.
