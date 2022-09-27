AIS Cancer Center gets $10 million shot in the arm in state funding

It started as a dream that, 10 years ago, became a reality.
But Tuesday morning, as a crowd of doctors, patients and dozens of members of the community gathered outside Adventist Health’s AIS Cancer Center in downtown Bakersfield, the dream was clearly not finished.
In a significant state investment in local cancer treatment, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, presented Adventist Health with a ceremonial check for $10 million to expand the cancer center. The funding, earmarked in the 2022-23 state budget, includes direct financial support for breast, colorectal, cardiothoracic and specialty care cancer treatment at the center.
“I am thrilled to bring $10 million to help Adventist Health reach more people in our community and save more lives,” Salas said.
Few go through life untouched by cancer, he noted. His own family, he told the gathering, has been afflicted by the disease.
“Cancer affects so many of us and our loved ones,” he said, “and now we can serve more families closer to home with specialized care, and better help those fighting back against cancer.”
Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, said the money will help fund “the next chapter in the growth of the AIS Cancer Center.”
Bakersfield, he said, has grown to become the ninth-largest city in California, and Kern’s population is headed toward the 1 million mark.
“We’re home to more oil, more renewable energy, more agricultural production than almost anyplace else in the world, and we have so much abundance and so much to be thankful for,” Wolcott said.
“However, this also is a community that suffers from some scarcity,” he said. “We struggle with having enough medical professionals to serve the people of this community.”
And cancer death rates in Kern are “significantly greater” than across the state as a whole.
“There is work to be done to improve care in this community,” Wolcott said, “and that’s what the AIS Cancer Center and Adventist Health is all about.”
Cancer survivor Jessica Guevara is only 40, but the Tehachapi resident was diagnosed with breast cancer Dec. 6 and began treatment at AIS on Jan. 10.
“I really had so many questions, and I had so many emotions, and the uncertainty of how this journey was going to go was extremely overwhelming for me — not just me, my family,” she said of her husband, three children and granddaughter.
But her family seemed to grow when she began treatment.
“Every step that I’ve taken, we’ve fought it together,” she told the gathering. “It’s not just about me, it’s not just about my family, it’s about your team that you have here, and how important they are to you to get you through this journey.”
A major guide along that path has been Jacqueline Engstrand, ASI’s navigation nurse who is affectionately known as Nurse Jacqui.
“Every aspect of my life has changed in this past year with cancer treatment, but having an available all-hands-on-deck team from the center has made that possible for me.”
Guevara lauded the entire team, from her oncologist to her radiologist, her surgeon to the infusion nurses.
“They’re smart and they’re on it every day,” she said.
The $10 million will make it possible to begin the process of expanding into the top two floors of Quest Imaging’s north building at the Chester Avenue complex, said AIS Cancer Center Director Jenny Lavers.
“When the Quest Imaging building was designed, which was a decade ago, they knew we would need space and that we would want to have future growth,” Lavers said.
“And as you can see, we intend to fill these two floors — which is 40,000 square feet of available space — with an unparalleled coordinated care model for patients across Kern County.”