Meadows Field Airport has announced a reduction in daily flights. In a news release sent out Friday, the airport said flights to Dallas and Denver would both be reduced from two flights a day to one.
Flights to Phoenix will be reduced from three flights a day to four weekly.
The reductions in service will take place over the next one-to-two weeks and are expected to last through May, the news release said.
The airport urged customers to contact their airline for the latest departure information.
The one daily flight between San Francisco and Bakersfield will not be impacted, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.