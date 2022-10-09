 Skip to main content
Air show returns at Edwards Air Force Base

Edwards Air Force Base, where Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier 75 years ago this month, will honor that historic day while looking ahead to the next big breakthrough with the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo, a rare opportunity for the public to get an inside look at one of the nation’s premier hubs of science and technology.

Guests can certainly expect to see amazing planes and aerial feats during the first air show and open house in 13 years, but Edwards spokesman Chase Kohler promises a new approach for the event that is “much more than an air show.”

