Air show returns at Edwards Air Force Base

Edwards Air Force Base, where Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier 75 years ago this month, will honor that historic day while looking ahead to the next big breakthrough with the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo, a rare opportunity for the public to get an inside look at one of the nation’s premier hubs of science and technology.
Guests can certainly expect to see amazing planes and aerial feats during the first air show and open house in 13 years, but Edwards spokesman Chase Kohler promises a new approach for the event that is “much more than an air show.”
“Our base consists of over 10,000 people working to test the latest in technology for the United States and our allies, and now we can finally bring the public out to see what that mission is about in 2022,” said Kohler of the event, which runs Saturday and Sunday. “People will be able to see some of the latest technology that impacts (or will soon impact) their everyday lives, but also meet the people who are responsible for making it all happen.”
As its name suggests, the event is comprised of three parts. The open house is a rare chance for the public to see Edwards in person; more importantly, Kohler said, it’s an opportunity to meet the people behind the mission. Visitors will park on the iconic Rogers Dry Lake, where many aircraft and space shuttles have landed. The open house lets visitors see a part of history while learning about what’s next at the base.
The air show itself is sure to be a big draw. Headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Team, the show will also include aerobatic performers like Greg Colyer and Vicky Benzing. Kohler said visitors will see numerous NASA aircraft, F-35s and a B-1 bomber, among others. The static ramp will include crowd favorites like the B-52 and rare flight test aircraft including the world’s only flying L-1011 Tristar and the iconic X-62 Vista, he said.
“We are home to multiple supersonic corridors, and we will be making plenty of sonic booms,” Kohler said. “This will be the only air show in North America where you will be able to hear a sonic boom and feel the intensity of going beyond Mach 1.”
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics have always been a foundational part of aircraft, so the event’s organizers wanted to celebrate that with a STEM Expo, which Kohler said is the largest in USAF history, with 65-plus hands-on activities for all ages to enjoy. The STEM expo will include displays of robotics, rockets, an F-22 simulator and more.
“Everything you see and hear at this event will be powered by the knowledge and inspiration of STEM,” he said. “It takes calculations for the Thunderbirds to perform a diamond formation, and it took skilled labor to build the new hypersonic vehicles. You can’t have an open house in this world, or an air show, without also showcasing how you get there as well.”
Among those sharing demonstrations in the STEM Expo will be the team from California State University, Bakersfield’s Fab Lab. The Chevron-sponsored lab on campus is open to students and community members alike, and it’s home to fabrication tools like laser cutters, 3D printers and vinyl cutters.
“It’s always fun to show people the equipment and technology we have,” Fab Lab specialist Bobby Hartsock said. “Our goal is to bring more awareness of the Fab Lab and let people know that CSUB offers all these tools. If we can explain what they are and what people can do with them, it demystifies things.”
At the expo, Hartsock and student interns will be able to create 3D printed items and stickers on the spot. Hartsock is also looking forward to telling air show guests more about the lab’s larger equipment and how his team can help them build just about anything there.
The air show’s emphasis on STEM made it a perfect outreach opportunity for the Fab Lab and CSUB, said Dr. Andrea Medina, director of grants and outreach for CSUB’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering, which oversees the Fab Lab. She was grateful for the invitation to participate and knew CSUB had to be there.
“If anyone is inspired by what they see at the air show and want to know what it takes to work in that field, CSUB can get you there,” Dr. Medina said. “We have three recent alumni currently working at Edwards, all of whom were Fab Lab interns too. It just shows that a CSUB education can take you anywhere.”
A little closer to Edwards Air Force Base is CSUB’s satellite campus in Lancaster, which also offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees. CSUB Antelope Valley has long partnered with its neighboring aerospace industry, said Elizabeth Adams, dean of the satellite campus.
The STEM Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days of the main event, plus a special STEM Day on Oct. 14, which is open only to students from invited schools.
“Our goal is to showcase the power of STEM, why it’s fun and why it’s so critical to our future,” Kohler said. “Our nation faces shortages in engineering, pilots, composite technicians and so many more critical fields. Getting the next generation inspired about a career in this field is why we are doing all of this.”
Between the air show, open house and STEM expo, the event should have something for everyone.
“There is going to be so much to touch, see and hear — the thrill of an air show mixed with the insight of science, technology, engineering and math. Plus, who doesn’t like fighter jets!?” Kohler said. “You will leave Edwards knowing this community and these people are your neighbors, friends and colleagues. We may have a specific mission set for our national defense, but it’s the hardworking team at Edwards, made up of our local community, that helps break tomorrow’s barriers today.”
The Aerospace Valley Air Show is taking place Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Air Force Base. The gates open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Edwards Air Force Base is located at 305 E. Popson Ave., Edwards Air Force Base. Tickets for the air show start at $75. For more information, visit avairshow.com.