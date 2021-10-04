Air quality alert extended through Thursday

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has extended an air quality alert through Thursday because of smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex fires in Tulare County and high pressure and poor dispersion.
The air district is warning residents to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions, which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
"Residents experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation. For outdoor workers and other individuals that may not be able to remain indoors, state health authorities recommend the use of N95 facemasks as feasible," the air district wrote in a news release.
Go to valleyair.org/wildfires for more information. You can access RAAN to check air quality at any Valley location at myRAAN.com, or the District’s “Valley Air” mobile application, and view the EPA AirNow Fire and Smoke map (https://fire.airnow.gov/)