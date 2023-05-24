 Skip to main content
Air quality advocates sue regional regulator over emission credits

Samir Sheikh

Samir Sheikh is executive director of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District
Catherine Garoupa White

Catherine Garoupa is executive director of the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition

Local air quality advocates moved forward as promised Wednesday with a federal lawsuit aimed at reforming the regional air district’s pollution credits system.

The 34-page complaint targets the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s system of emission reduction credits, or ERCs. The program allows new or expanding operations to buy offsets as a way of making up for the nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds and fine particulates their operations vent as exhaust into the atmosphere.

