Air pollution officials ask parents to avoid car idling at schools

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District asks community members to consider student health and turn off their engine when waiting to pick up their children at school.
When vehicles are left idling, air pollution increases because ground-level ozone is added into the atmosphere. Students become exposed to vehicle emissions which can negatively impact their health, according to air pollution officials.
“Protecting the health of children is our greatest priority,” said Jaime Holt, the air pollution control district’s chief communications officer. “We urge the public to be mindful of their impact on air quality during this critical Back-to-School window and throughout the school year.”
The valley has seen major reductions in summertime ozone pollution levels over the past two decades, but the increase in wildfire activity is cause for concern, according to air pollution officials.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said parents can reduce emissions through abiding by the following practices:
• Coordinate a carpool or ride share to get kids to and from school.
• Driving less – Look for ways to leave your gasoline vehicle home more often by linking your trips.
• Walking your children to school.
• Driving zero-emission or low-emission vehicles – The District offers a cash rebate www.valleyair.org/drivecleaninthesanjoaquin/rebate/ to go electric.
• Keeping your vehicle running properly – A well-tuned vehicle pollutes less.
• Avoiding the use of drive-through services – Turn off your engine and go inside for food, coffee and other services instead of idling in the drive-through.