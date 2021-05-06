Air Pollution Control District issues health caution going into weekend

A health caution has been implemented through Saturday in the San Joaquin Valley, according to a news release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
The news release states that strong northwesterly winds may cause blowing dust throughout the valley into the weekend, with winds particularly gusty beginning Friday into Saturday. The District recommends that residents use caution and avoid exposure to blowing dust caused by windy conditions, the news release states.
Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions, the news release states.