Air, heat, traffic could put damper on holiday weekend plans

Between the triple-digit heat, traffic woes and air quality concerns, the safest, coolest Labor Day option might be a staycation this year.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control sought to warn residents Friday morning about the potential for air quality concerns this weekend.
The extreme temperatures throughout California over the next week mean two things: potential air quality issues from seasonal wildfires and holiday traffic are going to be worse, and due to the duration of the heat, the air quality and weather forecast both appear grim.
The air quality numbers for Friday and the predicted levels for Saturday both appear to be unhealthy, said Heather Heinks, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.
“The long and short of it is, between the high pressure that sort of traps the emissions underneath us and the introduction of particulate matter pollution from wildfires, we have the potential for poor air quality,” Heinks said. “It's the time of year where we're most concerned with ozone. But when you introduce wildfires, it’s kind of all bets are off and we're just dealing with the emissions at hand.”
To put the air quality in perspective, the level of ozone concentration was at 4 parts per billion at 7 a.m. Friday — a range considered healthy enough for outdoor activity — and hit a peak of 86 ppb by the evening, which was unhealthy for all groups. The air quality index put the numbers at just above 150 on a scale of 0 to 500, which is considered unhealthy for all groups.
Heinks added that residents can expect “more of the same” until the high pressure system that brought the heat and contributes to both trapped emissions and the conversion of the said emissions to ozone gases starts to dissipate.
Also troubling for travelers ready to brave the roads this weekend is the temporary closures on Interstate 5 due to the Route Fire, which had burned more than 5,200 acres north of Castaic, threatened more than 550 structures and injured seven firefighters as of Friday afternoon.
The impacts likely will be most severe for Kern motorists heading south for the holiday weekend on their return trip home, as Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol announced the two right northbound lanes of I-5 will be closed through the Labor Day weekend to address emergency repairs from the fire. The lanes will be closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway in northern Los Angeles County, while the two left lanes remain open. The southbound side of the I-5 has been reopened after two days of closures.
The Newhall CHP office offered several alternative routes, which would add significant length to any return trip to Kern County. Those include taking Highway 126 to the 101 freeway to Highway 166 to I-5, or taking Highway 14 to Highway 58 to Highway 99 or I-5.
The potential for holiday traffic and heat expected to be above 105 degrees all weekend prompted several reminders and warnings from the California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon area office.
“Especially with this heat wave coming up, wait 'til it’s cool to travel, that way your car doesn’t overheat,” said D.C. Williams, spokesman for the CHP’s Fort Tejon area office. He added that it’s a good idea to check Caltrans and local news sites before hitting the road, because closures can happen without much warning during an emergency. Having snacks and water in the car just in case things change is also a smart plan.
“And just be very patient out on the road, especially with the traffic, because there’s going to be a lot of people out,” he added. “Be very patient and put driving safely at a priority.”
As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday afternoon that prolonged a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. when energy usage tends to be highest, after fire and the heat wave led to the state's power grid losing about 1,600 megawatts. Thousands more megawatts are in jeopardy, per the order, which extended the Flex Alert to Wednesday.