Air Force Base displays capture kids' attention

EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base made history again Friday when thousands of kindergarten through 12th grade students from across Southern California visited the base for what organizers said was the largest STEM expo ever held by the U.S. Air Force.

More than 65 hands-on displays including air rockets, robotic pits and the flight simulators in the iconic Hangar 1600, as well as static displays of aircraft outside, served to inspire the next generation of pilots, engineers, scientists and more.

