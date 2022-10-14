Air Force Base displays capture kids' attention

EDWARDS AFB — Edwards Air Force Base made history again Friday when thousands of kindergarten through 12th grade students from across Southern California visited the base for what organizers said was the largest STEM expo ever held by the U.S. Air Force.
More than 65 hands-on displays including air rockets, robotic pits and the flight simulators in the iconic Hangar 1600, as well as static displays of aircraft outside, served to inspire the next generation of pilots, engineers, scientists and more.
The displays featured a wide range from aerospace-related organizations and companies, including NASA, Stratolaunch, the three major local aerospace companies — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing — the Air Force Flight Test Museum and several different units from the base including Air Force Material Command and Air Force Research Laboratory.
Students could also hear volunteer speakers who talked about their careers, how they got there and what opportunities are available in STEM fields.
“We’re having a great time,” Miguel Sanchez said as he took photos of seventh graders Joshua Ruiz and Maddex Sanchez from Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, a Catholic school based in Clovis, as they stood behind astronaut suit cutouts where they could place their heads above the neckline.
Asked what most impressed him, Sanchez said the planes.
“I like black bomber and the stealth bomber,” he said.
“The parachute,” Joshua said when asked which display he most liked.
Knight Prep Academy eighth grader Mariah Wyre used blue and red 3D glasses to look at panoramic view of the Martian landscape set up by NASA.
“The most exciting thing I’ve seen so far has to be this,” Wyre said. “It looks so realistic.”
Kaiya Anderson, a junior in the Tehachapi High School Engineering and Manufacturing Academy, used pastel chalk markers to recreate images from space at a NASA table that had a variety of hands-on activities.
“I’m glad that we have this sort of opportunity to go to these things,” Anderson said. “I don’t really know anything about the whole Air Force stuff but since I’ve gotten into this program I’m now able to see all this stuff I never knew was even an option or I never would have been able to be involved in.”
Anderson enjoyed creating the art.
“You know where the pictures are from,” she said. “You’re not just looking at pictures of the galaxy; they tell you where they are from and how they got them.”
Anderson is part of her school’s yearbook staff. She carried a camera to take pictures of her fellow students interacting with the different STEM activities.
Jaycob Garcia, who works at the Air Force Research Lab, brought his 5-year-old nephew Logan Garcia to the STEM Expo.
“I decided to bring him because I thought it would be pretty good, kind of look around and see the cool STEM stuff,” Garcia said. “I really like the stuff, I’m hoping he does too. We’ve got to kind cultivate that.”
The STEM Expo is included at no charge to all attendees. General admission is free. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Gates open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Air Show flying is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event ends at 4 p.m.