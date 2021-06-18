Air district warns residents of expected poor air quality

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning residents to expect air quality to deteriorate this weekend as temperatures soar to record levels.
Air district officials are urging people to stay inside whenever possible to reduce exposure to ozone and particulate matter.
"High pressure is continuing to build over the San Joaquin Valley, raising temperatures and increasing ozone and PM levels in the Valley," the air district said in a news release. "That pressure acts as a 'lid' over the bowl of the Valley and traps pollution. Additionally, dry conditions on the Valley floor and in the foothill and mountain areas bring an increased risk of wildfires and the potential for additional air quality impacts from wildfire smoke."
This can impact people who have certain health conditions.
The public can use the air district’s Real-time Air Advisory Network to track air quality at Valley locations; go to myRAAN.com.