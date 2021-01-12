The San Joaquin Valley portion of Kern County is expected to receive higher pollution concentrations through the middle of next week, which will result in poorer-than-usual air quality.
According to a news release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, conditions are expected to be cold, dry and stagnant in the coming days. That will cause PM2.5 emissions (particulate matter pollution) to accumulate, which will lead to an extended “pollution trap” in much of the Central Valley.
“Stable conditions like those we are currently experiencing are one of the main challenges the San Joaquin Valley faces during the winter months,” said Jaime Holt, the Valley Air District chief communications officer.
As a result, the air district is reiterating to residents to check and abide by the Check Before You Burn Program, which it says is critical to prevent air pollution from reaching unhealthy levels. The air district also asks residents to avoid heating homes by burning wood, if possible.
Residential wood burning is one of the Central Valley’s largest sources of wintertime PM2.5 emissions and can have a direct impact on neighborhood air quality and public health, the air district stated.
Daily burn information is available by visiting www.valleyair.org/cbyb, by calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free “Valley Air” app on a mobile device or tablet.