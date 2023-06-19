south belridge1 (copy)

This is a view of oil production in Kern County's South Belridge Oil Field, one of the most productive in California.

 The Californian / File

Regional air quality regulators adopted new rules last week to limit the amount of volatile organic compounds leaking from oil and gas facilities around the San Joaquin Valley.

The changes approved Thursday by the board of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District tighten rules regarding acceptable leak thresholds, monitoring and repair timeframes. Criticized by some as too stringent and by others as too lax, they represent the results of a three-year process the board said may yet lead to additional regulatory amendments.