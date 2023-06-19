Regional air quality regulators adopted new rules last week to limit the amount of volatile organic compounds leaking from oil and gas facilities around the San Joaquin Valley.
The changes approved Thursday by the board of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District tighten rules regarding acceptable leak thresholds, monitoring and repair timeframes. Criticized by some as too stringent and by others as too lax, they represent the results of a three-year process the board said may yet lead to additional regulatory amendments.
Taken together, the rule changes are expected to cut the amount of volatile organic compounds leaking from petroleum facilities and chemical plants by 23 percent, a reduction of 1.09 tons of emissions per day.
VOCs can contribute to the formation of ozone, which the air district says is associated with chest pain, coughing, throat irrigation, congestion, reduced lung function and inflammation of the lining of lungs.
The changes are unrelated to the recent state and regional focus on oil and gas wells found to have been leaking natural gas in Kern County. Less a climate priority than one of public health, the leaks addressed in last week’s rule amendments are expected to cut 5.7% of all VOC leaks from stationary sources in the valley, or 1.6% of all sources, stationary and otherwise.
Written materials from the air district said the kind of equipment that can leak VOCs from regulated facilities includes valves, fittings, threaded connections, pumps, compressors, pressure relief devices and pipes.
Changes were made to five air district rules governing emissions from different types of operations. The district attributed the actions to requirements that locally deployed pollution control technology represent the best technology available.
One rule that underwent changes limits VOCs from steam-enhanced oil wells. Instead of a threshold of 2,000 parts per million of volume, action must be taken on any leaks of more than 500 ppmv. Also, components will have to be inspected quarterly instead of annually, as had been the case before, and operators now have one day to undertake repairs instead of two.
Another rule tightened Thursday applies to VOCs from light crude oil production wells, along with facilities for producing and processing natural gas. The leak threshold for required action was lowered from more than 1,000 ppmv to half than much, and instead of some inspections being done quarterly and some annually, all will now have to be checked every three months.
That same rule spells out different periods for which repairs must be done. Except for minor gas leaks, which don’t have to be fixed for as long as a week, all facilities governed by the regulation must be addressed in a single day. One exception cited is for an extended repair, which operators have two days to address.
The air district’s rule pertaining to VOC emissions from petroleum refineries, gas liquids processing facilities and chemical plants was changed to institute the same volume thresholds as light crude oil wells: repairs must be made to leaks of more than 500 ppmv — applicable to pumps, compressors and other components — with all inspections to be carried out quarterly. Additionally, any leak repairs required are to be done within one day instead of the two or three days, as had previously been allowed.
The upper threshold on leaks at tanks holding organic liquids was changed from 10,000 ppmv to just 500. Inspections were set at quarterly instead of annual internals, and repairs are to be done within 14 days in the case of a minor leak, or two days in the case of a major leak.
Leaks at facilities used for transferring organic liquids now must be fixed if the emission amounts to more than 500 ppmv. All inspections must happen quarterly.
The air district noted that it will continue to evaluate opportunities for further changes to the same regulations in coordination with the California Air Resources Board, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other air districts.