The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is reminding Central Valley residents that current outdoor conditions are not conducive to burning wood.
In a news release sent Tuesday, the air district said air is expected to remain cold, dry and stagnant throughout the week, which causes high particulate matter pollution emissions to build and, in turn, higher pollution concentrations throughout the Central Valley. The regional warning includes the Frazier Park area of Kern County, the air district said.
Strong nighttime inversions and minimal winds also figure to trap pollutants on the valley floor, which can exacerbate the issue.
“Stable conditions like those we are currently experiencing are one of the main challenges the San Joaquin Valley faces during the winter months,” said Samir Sheikh, Valley Air District executive director and air pollution control officer. “During times like this, residential wood smoke stays in your neighborhood, impacting your neighbors.”
The news release stated that residential wood burning is one of the valley’s largest sources of wintertime particulate matter pollution emissions and has been shown to have a direct effect on the area’s air quality and public health.
The air district reiterated that adherence to the Check before You Burn Program is critical to prevent air pollution from reaching unhealthy levels. It asks that residents, when possible, avoid heating their homes by burning wood and refrain from the use of any outdoor wood burning devices including fire pits, outdoor fireplaces and chimineas.
Exposure to particulate matter pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, the air district said. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution, the news release stated.