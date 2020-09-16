The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is taking applications to fill an open seat on its Environmental Justice Advisory Group for the role of a Kern County at-large representative.
Applicants need to be a resident of Kern County in the San Joaquin Valley, have experience in air quality issues and an interest in representing ethnic and/or low-income communities. Find more information at valleyair.org/ejag.
Submit an application to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, 1990 E. Gettysburg, Fresno, CA 93726 or email michelle.franco@valleyair.org by Sept. 30. Call 392-5500 for more information.
