Air district OKs locally developed plan for cutting pollution in Arvin, Lamont areas

Regional air quality officials have approved a plan for reducing emissions in the Arvin and Lamont areas as part of an effort initiated by state lawmakers empowering poor communities to come up with their own ways of addressing local pollution.
The 148-page Community Emissions Reduction Program, passed unanimously Thursday by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's governing board, would invest more than $30 million on a list of 31 measures that range from money to buy low-dust nut harvesting equipment to grants paying for electric vehicles shared by residents of apartment complexes.
Developed over a 16-month period, the so-called CERP plan now heads to the California Air Resources Board for review and possible approval. CARB was the same agency that selected the Arvin-Lamont area, among other communities statewide, to bring together residents, businesses, community advocates and government agencies to plan local pollution reduction measures as envisioned by 2017's Assembly Bill 617.
"The Arvin/Lamont communities came together to develop a CERP that reflects the many different voices who participated in the process and that will lead to real public health benefits within their communities," air district board member David Couch, who also serves as a Kern County supervisor, said in a news release.
Measures included in the CERP are expected to cut a total of 136 tons of fine particulates, 421 tons of nitrous oxides and 161 tons of volatile organic compounds from what is believed to be some of the worst air in one of the nation's most polluted regions. The project blamed the contamination on highway traffic, ag operations, industrial sources and pollution blowing in from other regions.
Community advocate Gustavo Aguirre Jr., a member of the steering committee that guided the CERP's creation, said some of the strategies included are voluntary steps designed to persuade small and midsize farmers to invest in things like mulching machines that would reduce the practice of burning ag waste in the open air.
Another financial incentive proposed in the CERP would increase the refund paid to residents in the Arvin and Lamont areas who buy electric or hybrid vehicles, raising the sum from about $14,000 to approximately $20,000 per purchase.
There's also a plan to replace traditional, gasoline-powered mowers and other lawn equipment with all-electric versions. Plus, people looking to plant drought-resistant shrubs or trees can get assistance, financial or otherwise, for landscaping or vegetative barriers that can reduce pollution blowing off agricultural fields.
The steering committee looked at pesticide applications, as well, as a potential source of air pollution. It came up with recommendations that certain toxic chemicals be injected deeper into the ground than they have been traditionally, and that such applications be done right after irrigation as a way of more efficiently limiting emissions.
Aguirre said he was most excited about the plan to buy electric vehicles, and accompanying charging stations, for shared use by local residents for a few hours or even days. Besides cutting down on air pollution, he said, the cars would save people money on gasoline and insurance.
"Imagine if we get 200 cars in the communities of Arvin and Lamont," said Aguirre, who works as Kern County Director for the Central California Environmental Justice Network. "That's a huge start."
The Kern County Farm Bureau expressed concern with aspects of the CERP in a June 6 letter to the county Board of Supervisors.
Noting the bureau has followed the CERP's development closely, KCFB President Patty Poire pointed out that some pollution in local air originated outside the area, and so it's possible the steering committee is asking residents and operators to address problems beyond local control.
Her letter also suggested increased investment in reducing emissions from mobile sources, which account for the bulk of pollution. It recommended greater focus on projects like reducing vehicle idling and synchronizing traffic lights.
Poire noted as well that the state Department of Pesticide Regulation is working on a new statewide pesticide application notification system. In consideration of that process, she said, the bureau would prefer that any changes relating to application of pesticides be carried out "in alignment and accord" with the state's process of developing the new system.
The valley air district's executive director, Samir Sheikh, said in the news release he and his staff are eager to begin putting the CERP into action "as it includes proven and innovative strategies, as well as significant resources, to improve community health by reducing emissions and the public's exposure to air pollutants in the Arvin/Lamont community."
The CERP report is available online at https://community.valleyair.org/media/4014/6-final_arvinlamont-cerp_610.pdf.