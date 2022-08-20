 Skip to main content
Air district OKs funds for Shafter projects

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's governing board OK'd $2.5 million in funding for clean air projects in and near Shafter.

Projects along Highway 43 in the city of Shafter and in the unincorporated community of Mexican Colony are meant to reduce road dust emissions and reduce exposure to residents, according to an air district news release. The projects are also meant to bring safe transportation with the construction of dedicated bicycle lanes and new sidewalks.

