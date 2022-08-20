Air district OKs funds for Shafter projects

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's governing board OK'd $2.5 million in funding for clean air projects in and near Shafter.
Projects along Highway 43 in the city of Shafter and in the unincorporated community of Mexican Colony are meant to reduce road dust emissions and reduce exposure to residents, according to an air district news release. The projects are also meant to bring safe transportation with the construction of dedicated bicycle lanes and new sidewalks.
The air district will enter into agreements with the city of Shafter and Kern County for the work.
“I have seen children trying to walk down this busy four lane road (State Route 43) to get to school. Although we are very thankful for the reduction in PM2.5 that this project will have in our community, the safety that this can bring to our community will be valued so much now and in the future,” Lynnda Martin, Shafter CSC member, said in the news release.
Higher-polluting dial-a-ride transit vehicles will be replaced with new electric/plug-in hybrid vehicles at a cost of $400,000, the district said.