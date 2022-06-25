Air district OK's free in-home air purifiers

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District board has approved a Clean Air Rooms pilot program, giving people free in-home air purifiers to improve indoor air quality during wildfires.
The pilot program will give about 1,500 free residential air purifier units with one additional replacement filter to residents throughout valley disadvantaged communities, according to an air district news release.
Residents who live in typically low-income communities as defined by CalEnviroScreen can receive a portable air filtration unit to help purify the air in their residence, especially during times of low air quality.
People who are interested can learn more at valleyair.org.