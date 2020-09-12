The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District reissued a health caution Saturday afternoon due to smoke from wildfires throughout the state.
The district said that PM2.5 concentrations are expected to stay elevated, resulting in ongoing unhealthy air quality across the region, including in the valley portion of Kern County, through the coming week.
The health caution will remain in effect until the fires are out.
People are urged to stay indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter emissions, according to an air district news release. PM pollution can set off asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, the air district said.
"Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move indoors, to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. The common cloth and paper masks individuals are wearing due to COVID-19 concerns may not protect them from wildfire smoke," the new release said.
Find the district’s Real-time Air Advisory Network at myRAAN.com. The district notes that district air monitoring stations detect microscopic PM 2.5 particles, but may not detect larger particles like ash. So if you smell smoke or see ash, the air district says you should consider air quality to be unhealthy.
