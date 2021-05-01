Air district issues health caution due to gusty winds

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a heath caution Saturday night that lasts through Monday due to blowing dust from strong northwesterly winds.
The caution is for San Joaquin Valley, and particularly the northern counties of San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced. The air district urges people to avoid exposure to blowing dust.
The air district said in a news release that gusty winds can cause localized blowing dust where soil is dry, which leads to unhealthy concentrations of PM10.