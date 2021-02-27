The air district has issued a health cautionary statement through Saturday evening for the valley part of Kern County and other counties because of blowing dust from gusty winds.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says a low-pressure system will generate gusty northwesterly winds as it moves across the region.
"The gusty winds will cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry — creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10)," the air district said in a news release. "Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections."