An air quality alert has been issued by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District because of expectations high winds will kick up unhealthy amounts of dust Tuesday.
The agency issued a late-afternoon advisory that gusts up to 45 mph will blow around particulate matter 10 microns and smaller, presenting a number of health risks to people living in the valley.
"Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections," the air district said in the advisory.
It said older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion from Tuesday morning into evening. The agency also recommended people with heart of lung disease follow their physicians' advice for coping with exposure to particulates.