Air district issues air quality high-wind advisory

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is alerting residents that strong northwesterly winds expected late Sunday night could cause blowing dust and elevated PM10 concentrations through Tuesday night.
People in affected areas are advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed to avoid exposure to blowing dust.
"Strong winds often cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry — creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10). Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections," the air district said in a news release.
Go to airnow.gov to monitor PM10 levels or download the “EPA AirNow” app for android or iPhone. Go to valleyair.org for more information.