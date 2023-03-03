Air district finds almond waste incineration plan may beat alternatives

An almond stick incinerator being proposed in Wasco highlights the challenges local ag processors face in disposing of woody waste in an environmentally responsible yet cost-effective way during a shortage of biomass power plants.
The diesel-fueled “air curtain,” designed to burn cleanly and minimize emissions by blowing air over the top of an open box-like container, is seen as viable because of a lack of better options, according to a review by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The agency is accepting public comments on the plan through March 17.
Almond orchard trimmings cannot be burned in the open because they do not qualify as ag waste under district rules. That leaves the options of using them as biomass plant feedstock, sending them to a landfill or composting them.
But an analysis by the air district has concluded the air curtain may be the best alternative — even though South Valley Almond Co. LLC’s plans for disposing of 8,000 tons of almond sticks per year would emit an estimated 8,000 pounds of nitrogen oxide, 800 pounds of sulfur oxide, 10,400 pounds of particulate matter, 20,800 pounds of carbon monoxide and 7,200 pounds of volatile organic compounds. The resulting ash would be expected to put out an additional 55 pounds per year of particular matter.
Historically, ag processors like South Valley Almond would send such waste to biomass plants that turn the material into energy. But as the district noted, the Central Valley’s few surviving biomass plants turn away almond sticks largely because of legislative mandates requiring a certain share of their feedstock come from forest wood.
Landfills aren’t an option because the Legislature, aiming to cut methane emissions in service of the state’s climate goals, the district noted, has imposed limits on how much organic material they may accept.
The air district’s analysis found that composting the almond sticks doesn’t make financial sense, compared with an air curtain, which in this case would measure about 33 feet long by 8½ feet wide and 8½ feet high.
The device’s acquisition, fuel, training and operational costs, annualized over a decade with 4 percent interest on the purchase, comes to 68,422 per year — about an eighth of the cost of composting, which the district estimated to be $552,160 per year for the same amount of waste.
The district has proposed placing a list of regulatory conditions on South Valley Almond, including restricting incineration to almond sticks, limiting burning to 80 tons of waste per day. It suggested that only propane, a butane torch, a driptorch or a flare could be used to cold-start the incineration process. Plus, there would be a ceiling placed on the opacity of emissions coming from the device, which would have to be tested and monitored at least once per year.
A designated representative of the company did not respond to requests for comment Thursday and Friday.
The device would be located north of Kimberlina Road about 2½ miles west of Highway 99.
Public comments on the proposal are due March 17. They may be emailed to publicnotices@valleyair.org or mailed to Brian Clements, director of permits services, San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District, 34946 Flyover Court, Bakersfield, Calif. 93308.