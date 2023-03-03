 Skip to main content
Air district finds almond waste incineration plan may beat alternatives

Employees pile up broken limbs gathered from overloaded almond trees in 2020. Such waste would be incinerated in a so-called air curtain under a proposal by South Valley Almond Co. LLC.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian / File

An almond stick incinerator being proposed in Wasco highlights the challenges local ag processors face in disposing of woody waste in an environmentally responsible yet cost-effective way during a shortage of biomass power plants.

The diesel-fueled “air curtain,” designed to burn cleanly and minimize emissions by blowing air over the top of an open box-like container, is seen as viable because of a lack of better options, according to a review by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The agency is accepting public comments on the plan through March 17.

