Until the wind settles down or the smoke clears up, local air-quality officials are asking local agricultural and construction companies to pitch in for better air quality by minimizing operations that can kick up dust.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said it initiated outreach to employers in the two industries when it saw windy conditions had the potential to exacerbate the already poor air quality from the Creek Fire and other wildfires burning around the state.
The district reports getting positive responses from construction companies, such as those using earth-moving equipment, and said it often receives cooperation from ag operations, many of whom are in the middle of the almond or pistachio harvests. Both annual events are known to raise a considerable amount of dust this time of year.
On Wednesday morning the Kern County Farm Bureau sent out a mass email advising its members of the air district's request.
The district's deputy air pollution control officer, Ryan Hayashi, said there is no list of specific activities it wants ag workers to refrain from promoting. At the same time, "there’s measures that they can take with the way that they operate specific equipment to limit," he said.
"The more people that receive the message, the more likelihood people will take steps and actions to limit dust-generating activities," Hayashi said.
District spokeswoman Heather Heinks said the overarching strategy during the high winds has been to increase communication with local players who might be able to alter their behavior during a two-day period, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We’re not talking about suspending operations but more just communication so we can share that message,” she said.
The district has also called on local residents to stay indoors to the extent possible and do what they can to avoid exposing themselves to elevated levels of particulate matter measuring 2.5 micros and smaller.
Such pollution, it said, can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and raise the risk of heart attack and stroke. It added that cloth and paper masks commonly worn during the COVID-19 pandemic "may not protect them from wildfire smoke."
