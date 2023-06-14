A recent grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will allow the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to hand out more than $18.5 million to help pay for switching out old nut harvesting equipment, fireplaces and wood stoves.
The $10 million portion being dedicated to help pay for an estimated 120 low-dust nut harvesters adds to the more than $15 million already spent by the district to retire 186 older machines.
Likewise, the $8.59 million being set aside to remove wood-burning devices in favor of cleaner electric or gas devices supplements the $57.6 million that has been spent replacing 29,000 dirtier stoves and fireplaces.
“With these funds and matching investments by local partners, the EPA is acknowledging the unique challenges of the valley and providing much-needed and appreciated financial assistance,” district Executive Director Samir Sheikh said in a news release.
Information on the district’s grant programs, along with requirements for filing an application, are available online at valleyair.org/grants, or by calling 559-230-5800.