Poor air quality was easily visible along the Panorama Bluffs on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2021.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

A recent grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will allow the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to hand out more than $18.5 million to help pay for switching out old nut harvesting equipment, fireplaces and wood stoves.

The $10 million portion being dedicated to help pay for an estimated 120 low-dust nut harvesters adds to the more than $15 million already spent by the district to retire 186 older machines.

