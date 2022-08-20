Air district: $12.9 million available to replace heavy-duty trucks

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Governing Board unanimously voted to accept $12.9 million in additional California Air Resources Board funding to replace heavy-duty trucks with cleaner technologies via a grant program.
“Grant funds such as these recognize the importance of partnerships to expedite emission reductions in the San Joaquin Valley,” Samir Sheikh, executive director and air pollution control officer of the district, said in a news release. “With these funds the state is acknowledging the Valley’s unique challenges, and we appreciate these much-needed resources.”