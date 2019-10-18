Bakersfield College will host the third annual Agriculture Career Expo on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Local industry professionals will be at the expo to talk to students about what it means to be employed in the agriculture industry. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Huddle, located at 1801 Panorama Drive, according to the release.
For more information, email to Heather.Baltis@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
