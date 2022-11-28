Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October

Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary.
Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be a decline in the median sales price, which is defined as the point at which half the homes sold that month sold for more and the other half went for less.
But instead, the median for an existing home in Bakersfield went up in October by 4.1 percent to reach $380,000, according to a new report by local appraiser and longtime local home market observer Gary Crabtree.
As if to follow suit, the city's median for newly built homes rose by about the same percentage to hit $452,500 — except in that case, demand as measured by the number of homes sold in October actually increased slightly.
Easy answers were hard to come by Monday, but if there's a simple explanation, it may be one of these: Either lower-income buyers are now relegated to the sidelines, or there are just not enough homes for sale for the market to perform normally. Or both.
Crabtree opined the former.
"If I had to guess, I would say it is because … inflation and interest rates have priced the 'entry level' (lower income = lower price) buyers out of the market," he said by email Monday.
That seems to make sense because, absent bargain-hunters and investors like those who controlled the local market a decade ago, people limited to shopping at the low end of the price spectrum have been losing buying power because of rising interest rates. Wealthier buyers have not been hit as hard.
But there may also be truth in the other explanation, put forward Monday by President Anna Albiar of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors. She noted in an email that, although demand has fallen, the number of homes listed for sale in California remains low by historical standards.
"Tight supply has kept prices afloat thus far in California, even as demand has pulled back significantly," she wrote. "We are seeing the similar trends at the local level."
Crabtree's report said listings of home for sale — a gauge of supply — rose 1.6 percent in October to end the month at 915, which was up 114.3 percent year over year.
The month's sales volume (again, that's demand) for existing homes was 11.5 percent below September's total, and at 401 that total was 31.2 percent less than a year before.
In the new homes category, sales volume was up 2 percent at 102, or 43.7 percent more than sold in October 2021.
Statewide, October saw the lowest home sales volume since February 2008, during the housing bust, according to the California Association of Realtors.
The trade group reported that sales were 10 percent lower month over month, or down almost 37 percent as compared with October 2021. CAR said 47 of the 51 counties it tracks saw a decline in listings, which the association did not break out by county or summarize statewide.
CAR added that California's median sales price fell 2.5 percent in October to hit $801,190, which represented a slight increase from one year before.
With the market in slow sales mode because of seasonality, what happens next is anyone's guess. Crabtree's forecast was that Bakersfield's median will decline between 8 percent and 9 percent in 2023.
Albiar did not offer as precise a prediction, but she predicted prices will decline in the months ahead, leading housing developers overall to shift away from single-family houses to building apartments instead.
"While recent weeks' … increase in mortgage applications due to the recent decline in rates is encouraging news," she wrote, "market sentiment — including those of builders — continues to lean more towards the side of caution in California, though we are still seeing encouraging progress with local building and increasing housing inventory."