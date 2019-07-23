Bakersfield teacher Scott Haner admits he was at one time mostly ignorant about the burgeoning agriculture that surrounds his city in every direction.
"To grow up in Kern County and not know what's going on around you," he said, shaking his head. "Now, I'm more like an ag nerd."
What changed?
A few years ago Haner attended the annual Teachers’ Ag Seminar, a three-day event designed to provide local educators a deep dive into agriculture and help them learn from those who work every day in the industry.
Haner is back again this year, only this time he's helping to coordinate the 27th annual Teachers’ Ag Seminar, which began Monday, continued Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.
Held at the Kern County Ag Pavilion and various farm and ranch locations in the southern valley, the seminar boasted 45 teacher attendees participating.
"I'm learning a lot and I'm going to take it back to my kindergarten class at Horace Mann School," said teacher Kyle Johnson, who along with her fellow attendees was in the middle of a Tuesday tour of South Valley Farms, a huge almond and pistachio producer located a few miles east of Wasco.
This year's seminar also includes tours with local farmers and ranchers at the Cattlemen’s Auction Yard, Red House Beef, the Kern County Fair’s School Garden and several more personalized small-group visits with area growers.
"Kern County is the number one agricultural producing county in California and the United States," said seminar coordinator Pam Brunni.
"We feed the world right out of our own backyard and it's important for people to know where their food comes from."
Brunni hopes the teachers will return to their respective schools and share some of the information they gleaned with fellow faculty members.
She knows that they can't reach all students.
"But we can at least teach their teachers and hope they take back what they’ve learned to incorporate into their classroom curriculum.”
It's a lot to take in. The visit Tuesday to South Valley Farms lasted close to three hours and included a tour of the company's extensive and high-tech system used for integrating, categorizing, inspecting and packing a wide variety of almonds for both domestic use and export.
But the larger meaning of the three-day seminar was expressed by seminar attendee Anthony Farao, an ag teacher at Wasco High.
Fareo said if Kern County residents don't have at least a basic understanding of the agriculture in their own backyard, that industry could become an endangered species.
"If we don't understand what we have, we're going to lose it," he said.
Indeed, urban sprawl continues to pave over prime farmland. Urban dwellers move close to ag and then complain about it.
Bree Albarran, a fourth-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School in McFarland, said she would recommend the seminar to any educator interested in teaching students about the world in which they live.
"I am overwhelmed," she said, "in a good way."
"I didn't know how much agriculture impacts our lives," she said. "This is five-star. I'm going to take back what I've learned and present it to my faculty colleagues."
