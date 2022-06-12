Ag industry put on alert after series of cyberattacks

FBI RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AG CYBER-SECURITY

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a notification to the ag industry April 20 warning about cyber-attacks that appeared to have been timed to cause damage during planting and harvest seasons.

The document included a list of recommendations, including:

• Back up data regularly and keep password-protected copies offline, secure and segmented, making sure important data can't be modified or deleted;

• After identifying critical functions, come up with a plan for operating manually, if necessary;

• Don't neglect to install operating system updates and patches as soon as they're available;

• Use anti-virus and anti-malware software on all data-hosting systems;

• Use multifactor authentication whenever possible;

• Use complex passwords and change them regularly;

• Limit software installation privileges to administrators;

• Avoid the use of public wi-fi networks;

• Bar the use of hyperlinks in incoming emails; and,

• Be sure to train employees and managers on information security.