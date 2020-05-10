Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.