Amber Beeson has a lot to live for, including a husband and four young children, one of whom is still learning to walk.
For years, the landscape designer and founder of the nonprofit Giving Tree Project, transformed vacant lots in Bakersfield littered with broken glass into fertile community gardens where adults could grow organic vegetables and children could learn about healthy living, healthy eating, and so much more.
Beeson was always busy. She worked as program director at Kern Green, chaired of the Community Gardens Committee for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, and served on the board of directors for the Arts Council of Kern. She was featured in Bakersfield Life's 20 Under 40 People to Watch in 2014.
But now, her world feels like it's coming apart.
Only 39 and in the prime of her life, Beeson has been bombarded with bad news over the past few months: A cancerous tumor is growing in her body at an alarming rate, and the large spreading mass doesn't care how much she still has to live for. It has no conscience, no sympathy, no compassion.
"One moment, they're telling her she's going to be OK, the next they're saying you may not have long to live," Beeson's mother, Thetis Sammons, said of her daughter's experience with doctors and specialists.
"It's so deeply emotional and personal at this point," said Sammons, who like her daughter, occasionally comes to tears as she tells their story.
So far, conventional medicine, including chemo, hasn't shrunk the tumor. Desperate to survive, Beeson is hoping a Facebook fundraiser will help pay for conventional as well as possible life-saving alternative treatments.
"I'm running out of time and options," Beeson said in a plea for help. "I have an extremely rapidly growing tumor that is not responding to chemo at all. I would like to try to raise $50,000 to get alternative treatments in Santa Barbara."
Beeson says she knows that times are tough for everyone, but she swallows her pride and asks anyway.
"I really need a miracle," she says.
Beeson was born in Bakersfield, but her family lived in various cities in California during her childhood. In 2005 as a 20-something, she moved back to Bakersfield, a city with some of the highest rates of poverty, obesity and diabetes in the state.
"I wanted to help people lead healthier lifestyles and have a deeper awareness and connection to nature," she said.
It was something of a foreign concept in a city with a ravenous appetite for fast food, where kids in some neighborhoods never see the ocean.
Undaunted, Beeson spearheaded the development of a school garden at William Penn Elementary in the Oleander area, where her twin sons attended.
"I wanted to give these kids a chance to have something nice in their life," she said.
Beeson was always about planting seeds, literally and figuratively, and she didn't mind working in some of Bakersfield's roughest neighborhoods.
"She was fearless," her mom said. "She has created quite a legacy here."
Her organization helped train teachers, parents and other volunteers at dozens of area schools on how to create their own gardens. Although Beeson left Bakersfield a few years ago due to her asthmatic son's reaction to the valley's air quality, one of her projects, the Seeds of Inspiration garden at Fourth and Eye streets, a coordinated effort between city officials and volunteers, is still thriving.
"I'm taking Amber's ideas and I'm adding my own," said Carla Perez Palm, a friend who has continued running the community garden with Beeson's guidance. She calls the garden "a place of healing, of mind, body and spirit."
"We're all praying for Amber," Palm said.
But now, the young mother who dedicated her life to growing and teaching others how to cultivate life-sustaining foods and healing environments, is in a fight for her own life.
She hopes that with the help of donors, her current course of radiation, coupled with immunotherapy, will help her turn a corner in this battle.
She's grateful for support she's received so far from friends and strangers from her new home on the Central Coast and her beloved Bakersfield, where her aspirations first blossomed.
"My biggest fear is leaving my family alone," Beeson said.
It's her favorite garden of all.
