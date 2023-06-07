It's been more than two years since several dozen downtown Bakersfield residents signed a petition asking the city for help to clean up a burned-out, falling-down, squatter-abused home in the neighborhood.
Nearby residents called it an eyesore, and worse, a danger.
But over the past six months, S&L Building Inc., the same Bakersfield contractor that helped transplant Merle Haggard’s childhood home from Oildale to the Kern County Museum, has quietly been transforming the 103-year-old eyesore into a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"It is beautiful," said Irma Hall, a resident who lives across the street from the newly resurrected building.
"All the fires, all the vagrants, it's been scary," Hall said of the years living across the street from the home that had become a chronic problem, a place where fires started, trash accumulated and people who paid no rent slept on old mattresses tossed on the floors.
Now, she said, it feels like part of a new future for the neighborhood.
The fourplex at 2205 20th St., between B and C streets, had been boarded up for years. The paint was peeling, the roof was leaking and the front porch was sagging.
Then late last year, the Bakersfield City Council passed three ordinances spearheaded by Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales that aimed to hold accountable owners of what Gonzales calls chronic nuisance properties.
"This has been a long-term issue," Gonzales said.
He has seen vacant and neglected properties rising in number in his ward and in other areas of metro Bakersfield, and he has heard from residents about the problems these vacancies cause.
"It became clear to me that our practices and ordinances were not sufficient," Gonzales said.
Last year, the property went into a receivership under the health and safety code, an alternative to an enforcement agency taking on the financial and physical responsibility of managing the nuisance abatement process.
All done with the guidance and approval of the courts, health and safety receiverships can break stalemates in nuisance abatement cases at no cost to taxpayers, according to the California Receivership Group, the company that was appointed receiver of the property on 20th Street.
"The city of Bakersfield is to be commended for its first-ever use of this important remedy of a health and safety receivership," CRG President Mark Adams said in an email.
The owner of the 20th Street property owns more than 40 other properties in Bakersfield, Adams said, many of which are as blighted as was the building on 20th Street.
"This remedy is also available for all those properties," Adams said.
As construction contractor Stephen Moreland, CEO of S&L Building Inc., walked through the completely renovated fourplex Tuesday, he said it's the sort of project that leaves the surrounding neighborhood better than it was when they began their work months ago.
"This vacant was a huge problem for this neighborhood," he said. "It's very rewarding to do jobs like this, projects that benefit the community."
For Irma Hall, the neighbor across the street who had a front-row seat to the problems caused by the neglected structure, was smiling Tuesday as she spoke to a reporter about the transformation happening on the property.
She credited The Californian and other local news organizations for shining a public light on the problem. She lauded the Bakersfield City Council for taking action, and she complimented Moreland and his crew for the work they did and the courtesy they showed while doing it.
"This encourages people to keep moving forward," she said.
One improvement begets another. Then another.
"This ordinance didn't just help the house across the street," Hall said, "It helped everyone."