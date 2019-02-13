Mojave's only new-car dealership, Kieffe and Sons Ford, is calling it quits after 59 years in business.
Owner Rick Kieffe, who at age 71 plans to retire into full-time grandparenthood, said the lot at 16400 Sierra Highway will likely be sold and turned into an automotive service center after the business winds down at the end of February.
He said many of his 30-plus employees — those who aren't retiring — have found work elsewhere.
Kieffe bought the dealership from his father in 1974. This week he was selling cars in his inventory to other dealerships and otherwise "sending out business."
"It’s a bittersweet thing," he added. "It’s nice to go home and do something else, like grandparenting, but also bittersweet. … It was a great job while it lasted.”
