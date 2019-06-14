Timeline of 'In God We Trust' decals throughout Kern County

May 30: City of Delano approves adding "In God We Trust" decals to police vehicles

May 22: Proposal made to Bakersfield City Council about adding "In God We Trust" decals to police and fire vehicles

June 5: Bakersfield City Council votes to add "In God We Trust" decals to police and fire vehicles

June 18: Shafter City Council to consider adding "In God We Trust" decals to police vehicles.