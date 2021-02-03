Despite the recent denial by the Bakersfield City Council for a Conditional Use Permit for a privately funded transitional home for homeless women and their children, the local group plans to forge ahead in its search for a location in the immediate region.
According to a news release from Casa Esperanza, the organization’s board of directors is looking for a new location to house four to six families in a refurbished home that provides a safe environment and a place where women experiencing homelessness can reestablish themselves and seek stable incomes and permanent living arrangements.
Casa Esperanza’s hope was that the location would come in the form of a recent house proposal located across from Bakersfield College, at the corner of Haley Street and Panorama Drive.
But after the Bakersfield Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the project, the City Council approved, in a 6-0 vote, an appeal filed by the neighbors of the planned site who were concerned too many people would live in the house and problems could spill into the surrounding area.
While Casa Esperanza Chair Julie Cesare said in the news release that the organization was disappointed by the City Council’s vote, the group “remains completely committed to our mission to serve Bakersfield by creating a place for women who have experienced homelessness.”
“We have so much community support for this project, we are confident we’ll find a wonderful location for this home,” Cesare said.
Cesare added that the project is patterned after three other homes in the state that have helped facilitate a similar transitional housing structure for homeless women.
Board members are asking any community members who know of a property that could serve as a potential location to contact Cesare at 203-6022 or Julie.Cesare@EsperanzaBakersfield.org. The news release stated that ideally, the property could accommodate 20 people, have adequate parking and be near public transportation.